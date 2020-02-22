|
|
Lane, Sally Ann
Sally Ann Lane, 67, of Bellefontaine, OH, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH. Sally was born on December 18, 1952 in Columbus, OH, a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Florence L. Amorine Lane. She was preceded in death by a brother David W. Lane, two sisters-in-law Jeannean Lane and Donna Lou Lane and a brother-in-law Robert Stringfellow. Sally is survived by two children, David (Tammy) Lane of Sycamore, OH and Sarah Lane of Jackson Center, OH; two grandchildren, Kingston and Neveah Mees; four siblings, Richard Lane, and Dale Lane, both of Jackson Center, Dixie Lane of Bellefontaine, and Janet Stringfellow of Springfield, OH; and several nieces and nephews. Sally attended Indian Lake High School. She enjoyed playing guitar, dancing, and listening to classic country, Oldies, and Big Band music. She was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. Memorial services begin at 2 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview with visitation one hours prior to services. Memorial Contribution May be given to her family in care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020