Sally Ann Newman, 61, of Granville, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home. Sally was a 1977 Walnut Ridge High School graduate. She was preceded in death by her father Anthony Cresson, mother Genevieve Green, father-in-law Arthur Newman and sister-in-law Linda Newman. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Ken; daughter, Denise Marie Newman; grandson, Ryan (Erica) Newman; sisters, Carol Cresson and Donna Delius; mother-in-law, Ida Newman; brothers-in-law, Marlin and Wesley Newman; several nieces and nephews. Private services under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Memorial contributions for Sally may be made to the Licking County Animal Shelter in memory of Sally's dog Toby. Messages for Sally's family may be sent for her family at www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
