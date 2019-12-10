|
Bruno, Sally
Sally Joanne Bruno (Bauer), 77, of Dublin, passed away in Columbus, Ohio on November 15, 2019, following a long battle with bladder cancer. She was born October 15, 1942. She is survived by sister, Nancy Nelson of Rockville, MD; and children, Tim, Chris, and Amy (Steve) Kowatch; grandchildren, Alexander, Lucas, Lillian, and Hannah. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother with a positive outlook despite her battle with cancer. To honor her, please consider making a donation in her name to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019