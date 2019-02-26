|
|
Byrd, Sally
1935 - 2018
Sally Kerr Byrd, 83, passed away on January 23, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. An elementary school teacher for 30 years, Sally was adored by all who had the pleasure of her company. She was a nurturing, loving, generous and self-sacrificing person who saw the positives in every person and every situation. Everyone she touched appreciated her wisdom, her optimism and her love of life. Sally was a lifelong learner with a love of art, music and culture. A joy to be with, she lived life her way, and instilled the spirit of independence in her
children and grandchildren. She taught us to enjoy life to its fullest and not take it too seriously. Sally loved sunshine and her spirit will shine on with each sunrise through all who knew and loved her and now cherish her memory. Sally was born March 12, 1935 and grew up in Bexley. She graduated from Bexley HS and received her Bachelors and Masters degrees in early childhood education from Ohio State University. Sally taught at North Franklin Elementary School (Southwestern City Schools) for her entire 30 year career. She is preceded in death by her father, Allen Kerr, her mother, Josephine Cavey Kerr, her sister, Nancy Kerr, her brother, Peter Kerr and her son, Jeffrey Allen Byrd. She is survived by her sister, Judy Kerr Smith, her brother, Durbin (Mary) Kerr; by her daughters: Jody (Jerry) Emig, Julie (Rich) Frankhouser, and Suzanne (Michael O'Brien) Byrd; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A celebration of Sally's life will be held in March for family and friends.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019