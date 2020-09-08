Sally Casey

Casey, Sally

Sally Scheffler Casey, 1947-2020. Sally, age 73, of Westerville (born in Zanesville), passed July 31, 2020 at Kobacher House. She is survived by her husband, Michael; and daughter, Alana Scheffler. There will be a Celebration of Life Service outdoors Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 11am at the nature garden at the south end of the Villas at Maple Creek Community, 7748 Blue Juniper Drive, Westerville, Ohio. Bring a lawn chair and use social distancing.



