1/
Sally Casey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Casey, Sally
Sally Scheffler Casey, 1947-2020. Sally, age 73, of Westerville (born in Zanesville), passed July 31, 2020 at Kobacher House. She is survived by her husband, Michael; and daughter, Alana Scheffler. There will be a Celebration of Life Service outdoors Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 11am at the nature garden at the south end of the Villas at Maple Creek Community, 7748 Blue Juniper Drive, Westerville, Ohio. Bring a lawn chair and use social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Maple Creek Community,at the nature garden at the south end of the Villas
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved