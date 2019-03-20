Home

Sally A. Freeman, age 72, of Carroll, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1946 in Somerset, to the late Homer and Monica (Sweeney) Clouse. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Gerald L. Freeman; children, Jeff (Amy) Freeman, Philip (Nicole) Freeman, Cindy (Paul) Miracle; grandchildren, Taylor, Max and Carly Freeman, Drew and Cole Freeman, McKinley, Jackson and Reagan Miracle; sister, Pauline (Ray) Hermandorfer; brother, John Clouse; brother-in-law, Jerry Bender; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister Fran Bender. Sally was a member at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church. She worked as a legal assistant for over 50 years, mainly for Philip J. Fulton Law Office. Sally enjoyed vacations to the beach with family and watching her grandkids in their various sporting events and activities. She enjoyed spending time with her dear friends. Family and friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, March 22, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, with a vigil service at 7:45pm. A funeral mass, officiated by Monsignor David Funk, will take place at 10:30am on Saturday, March 23, at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 5170 Winchester Southern Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
