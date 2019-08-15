|
|
Green, Sally
1942 - 2019
Sally Green, age 76, passed away August 11, 2019 at Ohio State University Hospital. She was 1960 graduate Grove City High School and a retired LPN at Golden Years Retirement Center In Portsmouth Ohio. Sally loved to dance, especially clogging. She also loved spending quality time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Florence and Sterlie Greenlee. Survived by children, Jerri (Randy) Green Van Sky of Grove City, Charles (Dawn) Green of Grove City, and Darrell (Dorlese) Green of Portsmouth, Ohio; grandchildren, Alanna Kay, Garrett, Maddi and Maisy Green, and Jessica (Stamper) Dulgar; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Saundra Johnson and Sherlie (Ronnie) Kessler; brother, Bill Greenlee; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family may gather Friday, August 23, 1-3pm, where Memorial service will be held at 3pm at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Pastor Owen Stotts officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019