|
|
Haban, Sally
Sally A. (Maxwell) Haban, age 76, passed away on May 25, 2019 surrounded by family, at Bickford of Bexley Senior Living. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 7, 1942, to the late James J. and Eleanor A. (Feeley) Maxwell. She attended St. Mary of the Springs High School. In addition to being a homemaker and raising two children, Sally was a creative problem solver who improved the lives of hundreds of senior citizens through her management positions at several senior living apartment communities in Columbus. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, James; children, Scott T. (Cynthia) Haban and Anne C. (David) Poston; grandson, Ian J. Haban; sister, Carol (Harold) Evans; sister-in-law, Mary Haban; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2777 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43209. Father David Schalk, Celebrant. Burial will follow immediately at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please visit www.egan-ryan.com to see more about Sally's life and to share your favorite memories of her.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019