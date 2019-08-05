Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Franklin Hills Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Heath


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Heath Obituary
Heath, Sally
1938 - 2019
Sally A. Heath, age 81, passed away August 5, 2019 at Kobacher House. Survived by children, Brian Sweeney, Brent Sweeney, Lori (Mark) Smith, Katrina Crum, and Deana (Anthony) Snodgrass; grandchildren, Niwanna (Bob), Christina (Michael), Megan (Jeff), Joshua, Keith, Stacy, Garrett, and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Moriah, Alyssa, Michael, Braxton, Tenley, and Austin. Graveside service and interment 11:30 a.m. Weds., August 7 at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now