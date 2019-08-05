|
Heath, Sally
1938 - 2019
Sally A. Heath, age 81, passed away August 5, 2019 at Kobacher House. Survived by children, Brian Sweeney, Brent Sweeney, Lori (Mark) Smith, Katrina Crum, and Deana (Anthony) Snodgrass; grandchildren, Niwanna (Bob), Christina (Michael), Megan (Jeff), Joshua, Keith, Stacy, Garrett, and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Moriah, Alyssa, Michael, Braxton, Tenley, and Austin. Graveside service and interment 11:30 a.m. Weds., August 7 at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019