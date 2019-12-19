|
|
Hoffman, Sally
Sally R. (Holtschulte) Hoffman, age 81, formerly of Peters Township, PA and Columbus, OH and recently Cincinnati/Dayton, OH area, has passed after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles F. Hoffman; their 4 children, Karen, Frederick Bryan (Shahira), Lisa, Greg (Wendy); and six beautiful grandchildren, Lila (Tyler), Sara, Amy (Cody), Steve, Haley, Morgan; and great-grandson, Mac. Also survived by niece, Devorah; and nephew, Scott. She is preceded in death by her only brother Robert R. Holtschulte who died at the age of 75. Sally was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 21, 1938; she married early and worked hard to provide a stable, nurturing, and stimulating life for her children and grandchildren. She was loyal to friends and extended family always giving her most when needed or asked. Always lasting will be her family first attitude; she will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held on December 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019