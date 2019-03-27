The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Sally Llaneza

Sally Llaneza Obituary
Llaneza, Sally
1942 - 2019
Sally Anne Llaneza, 76, of Gahanna, passed away at Grant Medical Center on March, 25, 2019. Sally was born in Detroit, MI on September 20, 1942 to the late Henry and Rita (McKenna) Butt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Melvin in 2012; brother David Rushworth; and step grandson Jon Fowler. Sally is survived by her daughters Margaret (Rodney) Owens and Lori (Chris) Fowler; grandchildren Nicholas and Katelyn Owens, and Mark Fowler; siblings Cecilia Parthemore and Karen Raab; as well as many nieces, nephews and the friends she made over the years during her employment with the State of Ohio, as well as those she met at Indian Hollow Campgrounds at Indian Lake, and Southern Charm RV Park in Zephyrhills, FL. Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2018 from 4-7PM and a funeral service on Saturday at 10AM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A private interment will take place at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Sally loved flowers, so they are welcome. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
