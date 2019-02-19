The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Sally Lou Flister Obituary
Flister, Sally Lou
1927 - 2019
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved aunt, Sally Lou. We will dearly miss her courage, dignity and joy of life. Sally Lou is preceded in death by her parents J. Bert Flister and Mary D. Flister, sister Mary F. Owens and brother-in-law William B. Owens. She is survived by her beloved nephews, D. Scott Owens and Kevin J. Kowalski, and Timothy J. Owens (Kathy); as well as a host of devoted friends and students. Sally Lou grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and attended St. Vincent DePaul. After completing college, Sally Lou returned to St. Vincent DePaul to teach and to help handicapped children for her entire career. Upon retiring, she split her time between Naples, Florida and Columbus, Ohio. As a deaf woman, Sally Lou amazed all of us by her accomplishments, knowledge and dedication to improving the lives of everyone around her. She will be sorely missed. We appreciate the care by the staff of National Church Residences at Mill Run. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Council of Pittsburgh (https://svdppitt.org/donate/how-your-donations-change-lives/). A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
