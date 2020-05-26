Ludwig, Sally
Sally Ann Ludwig, 74, of Huntsville, OH and Clearwater Beach, FL, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020 at her home. Sally was born on December 12, 1945 in Steubenville, OH, a daughter of the late Frank and Miriam Davies Branagan. Sally married Robert N. Ludwig on September 20, 1969 in Cleveland, OH. She is survived by her husband, Rob; three children, Laura (Rob) Amendola, Dan (Alicia) Ludwig, and Mike Ludwig; two step-daughters, Amy (Jeff) Loehnis and Lisa (Michael) Prestifilippo; 13 grandchildren, Matthew, Victoria, Joshua, Larissa, Tyler, Brandon, Aislyn, Christopher, William, Antonio, Mario, Dominic, and Sophia; two brothers, Jimmy (Vickie) Branagan, and Bobby (Mitzi) Branagan; and six nieces and nephews. Sally was a 1963 graduate of Steubenville High School and earned her RN degree from Ohio Valley School of Nursing. She owned her own business as a medical billing consultant. Sally was active with Mt. Carmel Hospital Women's Auxiliary and was proud of her civic volunteering. She was an amazing cook and party hostess. She cherished the time she spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, May 28 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. Private Graveside services will be held at Huntsville Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you be symptom free and to please wear a mask if attending in accordance with state guidelines. A Celebration of Sally's life will be held at a late date. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.