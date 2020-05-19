Miller, Sally
1945 - 2020
Sally D. Miller, age 74, Canal Winchester, formerly of Columbus, died May 18, 2020 at The Inn at Winchester Trail. Born September 13, 1945 in Columbus, OH to the late Franklin D. and E. Louise (Looker) Miller, she was a 1963 graduate of Groveport High School and 1967 graduate of The Ohio State University. She was a retired teacher from Sedalia Elementary School, and had a devoted career of 27 years as an educator. She will be missed by many. Sally is survived by her son, Stephen (Jessica) Sines of Palm City, FL; grandson, Spencer Franklin Sines; brother, Steven (Deborah) Miller of Baltimore, OH; nephews, Seth (Jessica) Miller and Noah (Melissa) Miller. Preceded in death by her son Spencer Sines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's memory to GMLEA Scholarship Fund c/o Groveport Madison High School for students pursuing education careers. Private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.