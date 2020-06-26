Sugar, Sally
19336 - 2020
Sarah "Sally" Byers Sugar, 83, of Columbus, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 25, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents George W. (Dorothy) Byers Sr. and her sister Betty (Don) DuRivage. She is survived by her grade school sweetheart and loving husband of 62 years, John "Jack" Sugar; brother, George W. "Buddy" (Diane) Byers Jr.; children, John, Jr. (Andrea), Lisa Gitz (Darrell), Anthony "Tony" (Pam), and Theresa; grandchildren, John III (Sarah) and Maria Sugar, Katherine, Natalie and William Gitz, Rebecca, Alyssa, Anthony Jr. and Christopher Sugar; and many nieces and nephews. Sally graduated from Columbus School for Girls in 1954 and from Sweet Briar College in 1958 with a B.A. in English. She loved all creatures, especially her dogs, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at her vacation home in Bal Harbor, Florida. Her passions included antiquing with her mother and later her daughters, cooking for her family, reading, history, music, and gardening in her bathing suit. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd., with Father Dan Dury officiating. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery. The family invites friends to visit at Columbus Country Club, 4831 E. Broad St., on Tuesday, June 30 from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or Columbus School for Girls, 56 S. Columbia Ave., Bexley, Ohio 43209. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 East State Street. Memories or condolences can be sent to family at www.schoedinger.com.
19336 - 2020
Sarah "Sally" Byers Sugar, 83, of Columbus, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 25, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents George W. (Dorothy) Byers Sr. and her sister Betty (Don) DuRivage. She is survived by her grade school sweetheart and loving husband of 62 years, John "Jack" Sugar; brother, George W. "Buddy" (Diane) Byers Jr.; children, John, Jr. (Andrea), Lisa Gitz (Darrell), Anthony "Tony" (Pam), and Theresa; grandchildren, John III (Sarah) and Maria Sugar, Katherine, Natalie and William Gitz, Rebecca, Alyssa, Anthony Jr. and Christopher Sugar; and many nieces and nephews. Sally graduated from Columbus School for Girls in 1954 and from Sweet Briar College in 1958 with a B.A. in English. She loved all creatures, especially her dogs, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at her vacation home in Bal Harbor, Florida. Her passions included antiquing with her mother and later her daughters, cooking for her family, reading, history, music, and gardening in her bathing suit. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd., with Father Dan Dury officiating. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery. The family invites friends to visit at Columbus Country Club, 4831 E. Broad St., on Tuesday, June 30 from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or Columbus School for Girls, 56 S. Columbia Ave., Bexley, Ohio 43209. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 East State Street. Memories or condolences can be sent to family at www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.