Ubbing, Sally
1941 - 2019
Sally Joanne Ubbing, age 77 of Dublin, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, John Ubbing, and her three children Terri (Mari) Ubbing-Weisenbach, Bill (Michael) Ubbing and John (Dhanu Sant) Ubbing. Sally was extremely proud of her wonderful grandchildren, Alex Weisenbach, Jack (Margaret) Weisenbach, Meg Weisenbach, Dustin Ubbing, Jake Ubbing, Lauren Ubbing, Jesse Ubbing and Meghana Jackson. She is also survived by her brother, Sherman "Butch" (Judy) Sekinger and devoted sister-in-law Mary Ann (Bob) Poling. Sally was a graduate of Worthington High School, class of 1959. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio, with a short memorial service immediately following at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ASPCA.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019
