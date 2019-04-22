|
Weinrib, Sally
Sally Weinrib, passed away on April 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Morrey, sisters Hannah (Kurt) Lange, Malka (Helmut) Froelich and Masha (Isaac) Kowalski. Sally was a Holocaust Survivor and retired from the State of Ohio where she worked for 25 years. Survived by her daughters, Rita (Bob) Merry and Linda Weinrib (James Mouradian); son, Arnold Weinrib; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, April 23 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. The family will observe Shiva in their home cities. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum www.ushmm.org in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019