Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
New Agudas Achim Cemetery
2565 Performance Way
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Weinrib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Weinrib

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally Weinrib Obituary
Weinrib, Sally
Sally Weinrib, passed away on April 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Morrey, sisters Hannah (Kurt) Lange, Malka (Helmut) Froelich and Masha (Isaac) Kowalski. Sally was a Holocaust Survivor and retired from the State of Ohio where she worked for 25 years. Survived by her daughters, Rita (Bob) Merry and Linda Weinrib (James Mouradian); son, Arnold Weinrib; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, April 23 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. The family will observe Shiva in their home cities. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum www.ushmm.org in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now