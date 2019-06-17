Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Salvatore Lipari Obituary
Lipari, Salvatore
1935 - 2019
Salvatore "Sam the shoe man" Lipari, 83, passed away at his residence surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in Santa Lucia del Mela, Sicily. Son of Paolo and Maria Lipari. Salvatore came to the United States at the age of 21. He was a well known cobbler in the Upper Arlington area for over 40 years. Salvatore is preceded in death by his wife Betty, sons Victor and David and grandson David Jr. He is survived by his children, Tammy (Richard) Nolan and Sammy (Carolyn) Lipari; grandchildren, Stephanie, Stephen, Maxwell, Tyler, Erica, Martin; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Luna, Emery, and Eden; sisters, Camilla, Nancy, and Maria. Family will receive friends at John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 West 5th Avenue, from 4-7 pm on Thursday, June 20. Funeral Ceremony 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21 at the funeral home with procession to follow to St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West 5th Avenue. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
