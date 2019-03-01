Home

1946 - 2019
Sam F. Wallace, 72, passed away Feb. 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Frank and Bobbie Wallace, many aunts and uncles. Sam is survived by wife of 24 years, Karla; children, Bobbi (Thor) Lynn, Benny Wallace, Barry (Serena) Wallace; brother, Gary Wallace; grandkids, Maddison, Chloe, Connor, Colton, and Maci. Sam was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending times outdoors, and gatherings with family and friends. Gathering Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5-7pm with Memorial Service beginning at 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019
