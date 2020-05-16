Simmons , Sam

Sam Simmons of Sequim, Washington passed away April 17, 2020 at the age of 71 due to complications with pneumonia. Sam was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Samuel A. and Jane A. (McGrath) Simmons on November 26, 1948.

Sam grew up in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Eastmoor High School in 1967, where he was actively involved in theatre, a passion of his well into his adult life. After high school, Sam joined the military, serving in the U.S. Army Intelligence First Calvary in Viet Nam, where he was highly decorated. Upon returning from military service Sam attended The Ohio State University, earning a Bachelors Degree in Secondary Education. He then returned to Eastmoor as an English teacher, before moving on to teach English and Drama at Fort Hayes Career Center. In the early '80s, Sam attended the University of Idaho, where he earned his Masters Degree in Education.

Sam was an educator not only in Columbus, but in Seward, Alaska, Sand Point, Aleutian Islands, and, finally, in Page, Arizona. He taught at Page High School for nearly 20 years. While in Page, Sam served as an adjunct professor at Coconino Community College. An avid lover of culture, Sam was drawn to the Navajo Nation outside of Page, where many of his students, members of the Navajo Nation, lived. As a result, Sam was a great friend to the Navajo Nation, serving the Navajo community in many ways.

Sam was a world traveler, visiting six continents and exploring countless countries over his lifetime.While visiting Australia, he met the love of his life, Lydia Primisser, of Austria. On April 10, 1993 they were married in Antelope Canyon, AZ.

Sam is survived by his wife and best friend Lydia Primmiser Simmons, four siblings; Christine (Arthur) Lebowitz, Tempe, AZ, Steve (Dolly) of San Antonio, Texas, Tom (Jayne) of Columbus and Roger (Margot) of Powell, Ohio, as well as four nieces, five nephews, four great nieces and five great nephews. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST.



