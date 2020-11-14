Keller, Samantha

1988 - 2020

Samantha Keller, 32, born January 30, 1988, left this world November 10, 2020. She always had a smile on her face, but was as feisty as anyone could be. She had a great sense of humor and could dish it out like no other. Later in life she endured some hard times, especially after the tremendous loss of her mother. Always an avid animal lover, she put the care of her beloved dogs over herself, and she never met a baby she didn't immediately fall in love with. Samantha is preceded in death by paternal grandparents William & Evelyn Keller, maternal grandparents Grant & Grace Richards, mother Liza Keller, uncles Ricky Keller and Hugh Richards, and cousin Jeff Riser. She is survived by her father Chris Keller (Tina Moore), brother Christopher Keller (John Dewar), step-sisters Lilly and Mary, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends who were considered family. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. Due to COVID-19, an official memorial service will likely be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Columbus Humane in her honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store