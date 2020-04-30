|
|
Williamson, Samantha
1941 - 2020
Samantha Mae Williamson, age 79, was called home on April 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Rebecca Williamson, grandson Lynden Glover, and brother Clarence Williamson. Left to cherish her memory, daughters, Djuana and Lisa Williamson; grandchildren, Timothy Jones,II, Djuan Cade, Larenz Glover, and LaVaughn Glover; great-grandchildren, Aubriauna, LaRiah, Loyal, and Ari`belle; aunt, Annie Ruth Knight; special nephew, Andrew /williamson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Home-going celebration 10AM and visitation 9AM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1182 N. 6th St. Interment Glen Rest Estates. Mask and gloves (PPE's) are required. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2020