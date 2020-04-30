Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Missionary Baptist Church
1182 N. 6th St.
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Missionary Baptist Church
1182 N. 6th St.
Samantha Williamson


1941 - 2020
Samantha Mae Williamson, age 79, was called home on April 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Rebecca Williamson, grandson Lynden Glover, and brother Clarence Williamson. Left to cherish her memory, daughters, Djuana and Lisa Williamson; grandchildren, Timothy Jones,II, Djuan Cade, Larenz Glover, and LaVaughn Glover; great-grandchildren, Aubriauna, LaRiah, Loyal, and Ari`belle; aunt, Annie Ruth Knight; special nephew, Andrew /williamson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Home-going celebration 10AM and visitation 9AM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1182 N. 6th St. Interment Glen Rest Estates. Mask and gloves (PPE's) are required. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -