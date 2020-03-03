Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
1958 - 2020
Ooten, Sammy
1958 - 2020
Sammy Ray Ooten, age 61, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survived by wife of 41 years, Debbie; daughters, Misty (Ryan) Driskell, Tiffany Ooten; son, Samuel Ooten; 5 grandchildren; sister, Darlene (Gene) Morrison; brother, Kenny Ooten; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Major and Vicie Ooten. Funeral service Saturday, March 7, 2020, 4PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 2PM until time of service. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
