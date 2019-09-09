|
|
Bumbico, Sr., Samuel Anthony
1927 - 2019
Samuel A. Bumbico Sr., 92, passed away on September 8, 2019. He was born in Chester, West Virginia to the late Frank and Catherine Bumbico on June 1, 1927. At age 17, Sam started working for Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel and worked there for 50 years. During that time he also worked as a bartender at Rose Café in Martins Ferry, a furnace and air conditioning repairman, and was a Union Steward for the United Steelworkers of America. Sam was a lifelong Yankees fan, an avid bowler, and enjoyed bus trips to the casino. Samuel is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 69 years, Nancy and his siblings Elizabeta, Tony, Nick, Ralph, Betty Pompei, Jenny Skorich, Josephine Ruskowski, Laura Ruskowski, and Mary Weekley Hood. He will be greatly missed by his children, Anthony S. (Cynthia Jean), Sam (Mary Jo), Lisa A., and James (Debbie) Bumbico; grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Brett, and Jack Bumbico; step-grandchildren Justin and Daniel Yerina; and his great grandchildren, Carson, Kaden, and Julia Jean. Arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 20 N. 4th Street, Martins Ferry, Ohio 43935 on September 13, 2019 at 12pm followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Martins Ferry, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or the Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019