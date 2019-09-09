The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
20 N. 4th Street
Martins Ferry, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Bumbico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Anthony Bumbico Sr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Samuel Anthony Bumbico Sr. Obituary
Bumbico, Sr., Samuel Anthony
1927 - 2019
Samuel A. Bumbico Sr., 92, passed away on September 8, 2019. He was born in Chester, West Virginia to the late Frank and Catherine Bumbico on June 1, 1927. At age 17, Sam started working for Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel and worked there for 50 years. During that time he also worked as a bartender at Rose Café in Martins Ferry, a furnace and air conditioning repairman, and was a Union Steward for the United Steelworkers of America. Sam was a lifelong Yankees fan, an avid bowler, and enjoyed bus trips to the casino. Samuel is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 69 years, Nancy and his siblings Elizabeta, Tony, Nick, Ralph, Betty Pompei, Jenny Skorich, Josephine Ruskowski, Laura Ruskowski, and Mary Weekley Hood. He will be greatly missed by his children, Anthony S. (Cynthia Jean), Sam (Mary Jo), Lisa A., and James (Debbie) Bumbico; grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Brett, and Jack Bumbico; step-grandchildren Justin and Daniel Yerina; and his great grandchildren, Carson, Kaden, and Julia Jean. Arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 20 N. 4th Street, Martins Ferry, Ohio 43935 on September 13, 2019 at 12pm followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Martins Ferry, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or the Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now