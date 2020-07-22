1/
Samuel Brisco
1943 - 2020
Brisco, Samuel
1943 - 2020
Samuel Lee Brisco Jr., age 76. Sunrise August 27, 1943 and Sunset July 17, 2020. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the BRISCO Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
July 23, 2020
Too the Brisco Family
Sorry for your loss praying for you
May you no God is with you all
Mr Mrs Sam Bester
Janet AlexanderBester
Family
