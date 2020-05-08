My father was a wonderful man and we shared many memories together. He attended all of my athletic events, introduced me to society when I was a debutante my senior year in high school and he took care of me when I had his first grandchild. There were many times when we did not agree on certain things when I was younger, but now that I'm older, I realize everything he said or taught me was for my own good and made me the woman I am today. There is no one who can take your place. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU DAD, from your loving daughter, Ann. ❤❤❤

Annie Johnson

Daughter