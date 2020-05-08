Bryant, Samuel
1953 - 2020
Samuel Eugene Bryant, age 66. Sunrise July 4, 1953 and Sunset May 5, 2020. Public Visitation 11am and Private Funeral 12pm Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH. Please wear a mask and gloves. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BRYANT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1953 - 2020
Samuel Eugene Bryant, age 66. Sunrise July 4, 1953 and Sunset May 5, 2020. Public Visitation 11am and Private Funeral 12pm Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH. Please wear a mask and gloves. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BRYANT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.