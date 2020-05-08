Samuel Bryant
1953 - 2020
Bryant, Samuel
1953 - 2020
Samuel Eugene Bryant, age 66. Sunrise July 4, 1953 and Sunset May 5, 2020. Public Visitation 11am and Private Funeral 12pm Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH. Please wear a mask and gloves. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BRYANT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
MAY
12
Service
12:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Ms. Dupee
Family
May 9, 2020
My father was a wonderful man and we shared many memories together. He attended all of my athletic events, introduced me to society when I was a debutante my senior year in high school and he took care of me when I had his first grandchild. There were many times when we did not agree on certain things when I was younger, but now that I'm older, I realize everything he said or taught me was for my own good and made me the woman I am today. There is no one who can take your place. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU DAD, from your loving daughter, Ann. ❤❤❤
Annie Johnson
Daughter
