Cudgel Jr, Samuel
1939 - 2020
Samuel Lee Cudgel Jr., age 80. Sunrise December 19, 1939 and Sunset May 3, 2020. Private services Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the Cudgel Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.