Dickson, Samuel
1945 - 2019
Samuel William Dickson, 73, of Whitehall, OH, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 28, 1945 in New Matamoras, Ohio, son of the late Lawrence and Neva (Schneider) Dickson. Sam served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era from November 1965 to November 1967. He worked at Lucent Technologies for over 32 years. Sam was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed golfing. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by brothers Eugene and Harry, sisters Mary Ann Byers and Helen Dickson, step-father Guy "Stub" Knowlton. He is survived by his loving sister, Carlotta Knowlton Werner of Whitehall, OH; six nieces, two nephews; nine great-nieces and nine great-nephews. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Saturday, August 17 at New Matamoras Cemetery, 290 Cemetery Rd, New Matamoras, OH. Family and friends will be received at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., 12-1:30 pm Saturday, August 24, where the memorial service will begin at 1:30 pm. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Sam.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2019