Samuel H. Smith
1944 - 2020
Smith, Samuel H.
1944 - 2020
Samuel H. Smith, 76 of Marysville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 20, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Porter and Donna (Barnes) Smith. Sam was a graduate of Dublin High School and an Army Veteran. He worked over 47 years as an auto mechanic with various companies. He loved working on old cars and tractors, going to Car Shows and the Steam Threshers. What Sam enjoyed the most was his family and being a Grandpa to his grandchildren. He is survived by sons, Angelo (Julie) Smith, Jason (Ginnette) Smith, Kevin (Sarah) Smith; daughter, Beverly Sue Campbell; grandchildren, Kaylie Smith, Vannese Hendrickson, Erica Kibby, Michael and Michelle Campbell, Heather Kay Riley, Samuel, Emily, Jordan and Katelynn McNeely; great grandson, Sammie; brother, Renard McCoy Smith; sister, Karen (Steve) Herbert; nephews, Darren and Dwayne; nieces, Suzanne and Stephanie; and his little buddy, Waggs. A visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City, Ohio 43064. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all events. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
