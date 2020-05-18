Ingraham, Samuel

Samuel Cooke Ingraham 3rd, 80, resident of Mount Vernon for the past 27 years, passed away at home unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Sam retired to Mount Vernon after a career in public health and immersed himself in the community, assisting and participating at Station Break, calling bingo at the Laurels (twice weekly for over 15 years), serving on the Boards of the Sew Special Network in Danville and the Knox County Symphony, working on the Knox County Task Force for Older Adults (as a long-serving and founding member), and worshiping as a parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Sam was born on September 2, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the only child of Dr. Samuel C. Ingraham 2nd and Florence (Develin) Ingraham. Sam is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law, Janet A. and Andrew Ingraham Dwyer of Columbus and Susan E. Ingraham and Steven Holtebeck, currently of Honolulu, Hawaii; as well as grandchildren, Benjamin G. and Janelle S. Ingraham Dwyer; extended family, and many friends in Mount Vernon and elsewhere. Sam also cared for a succession of many beloved cats over the years. Sam was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 41 years, Judy A (Bosanec) Ingraham. Interment at Mount Vernon Gardens in Mount Vernon, Ohio, will be private. If you wish to make a memorial gift, please consider the Maryknoll Missionaries, the Knox County Humane Society, or the Knox County Symphony. To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Samuel Cooke Ingraham 3rd.



