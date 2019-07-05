Shingledecker, Samuel J.

1926 - 2019

Samuel J. Shingledecker, 93, of Dublin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 3, 2019. Sam is the beloved husband of Diane Shingledecker for 42 years. Sam was a fisherman, hunter, played collegiate football at Wisconsin, an avid golfer with four holes in one, and shot his age at 86. He was a community leader and wonderful father who was deeply involved in community projects, and enjoyed the many years volunteering in the Department of Worthington Youth and Sports programs. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Sam and wife Sis Shingledecker moved to Worthington to raise their four children for 25 years. After Sis died in 1977, Sam married Diane Warner and combined the two families. Known for his cigar smoking, love of music, and dancing ability -- he truly loved life. Kind and compassionate, Sam had a unique ability to get to know everyone in his path. Sam is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Dan (Carole Bendel), Jodi (David Henderson), John, Jill (Jeff Futch); step-children, John Warner (Kathy Barry), Bobbie Warner-Hall, Mark Warner (Dawn Paramore); grandchildren, Andrea Young, Clayton Hall, Kelsey Warner, Nathan Hall, Melanie DiNunzio, Natalie Cannone, Maria Shingledecker, Sam Futch, Jack Warner; seven great-grandchildren, and counting. Sam was past president of Columbus Manufacturers Representative Association, past president of Weybridge West Home Owners Association for 25 years, member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, past member Little Turtle and Delaware Golf Clubs, Worthington Sertoma "Service to Mankind" Man of Year, Worthington Cardinal Boosters. Family requests that casual dress be worn for Sam's service. The family will receive friends between 2-4 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 pm. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Vitas Hospice, 655 Metroplace South, Suite 770, Dublin, Ohio 43017. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019