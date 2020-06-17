James, Samuel Sr
Samuel James Sr, age 83. Sunrise March 27, 1937 and Sunset June 13, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Entombment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gospel Lighthouse Church, 600 Frebis Ave. To watch the service, read the complete obituary, view video tribute, and offer condolences to The JAMES Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.