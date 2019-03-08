|
Butcher, Samuel K.
1952 - 2019
Samuel K. Butcher was born November 7, 1952 in Clay, West Virginia and left us on March 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Butcher of 44 years; son, Jason K. Butcher; and daughter, Tracy D. (Victor) Onwa. Preceded in death by his mother Mary W. Butcher and father Ronald K. Butcher, both of Medina. Sam grew up in Medina. He was a Forklift Mechanic since high school and in 1985 he moved from Medina to Grove City, OH. There he operated and then owned his own Forklift Company, "Inner City Lift Truck Service, Inc." and was known to many as "Sammy Nissan." Sam could fix any forklift around. Upon retirement Sam joined his wife Marilyn in her doll business and became an expert in doll repair. Sam enjoyed his home life and family, he loved his music, both rock and then country. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2pm until the time of Funeral Service at 4pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
