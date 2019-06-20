Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Samuel Lawhun Obituary
Lawhun, Samuel
1956 - 2019
Samuel K. Lawhun, 65, passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1954 in Circleville, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel P. and Ethel Lawhun. Surviving family includes wife, Gail; siblings, Ray (Bev) Lawhun, Alice Brock, Brenda (Doug) Jenkins. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 10am Wednesday, June 26, 2019, where additional visiting will be from 9-10am. Burial will follow at Obetz Cemetery. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019
