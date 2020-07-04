Little, Samuel1961 - 2020Samuel Little, age 58, passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-3PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Samuel's memorial celebration wall at