Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
6077 Sharon Woods Blvd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel McBride


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel McBride Obituary
McBride, Samuel
1943 - 2019
Samuel J. McBride, age 76, of Westervlle, OH, passed away September 15, 2019. Retired owner of Corporate Cutting Dies. Member of Knights of Columbus and former member of Westerville Rotary Sunrise Club. U.S. Army veteran. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia; daughter, Meredith Marie (Robert) Bryant; grandchildren, Connor, Emma and Noah; brother-in-law, Raymond (Linda) Studer; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Studer and Maureen Studer; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Ruth McBride and sister Gloria Best. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd., Columbus, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.