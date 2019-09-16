|
|
McBride, Samuel
1943 - 2019
Samuel J. McBride, age 76, of Westervlle, OH, passed away September 15, 2019. Retired owner of Corporate Cutting Dies. Member of Knights of Columbus and former member of Westerville Rotary Sunrise Club. U.S. Army veteran. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia; daughter, Meredith Marie (Robert) Bryant; grandchildren, Connor, Emma and Noah; brother-in-law, Raymond (Linda) Studer; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Studer and Maureen Studer; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Ruth McBride and sister Gloria Best. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd., Columbus, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019