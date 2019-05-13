|
|
Myers, Samuel
1952 - 2019
With sad but peaceful hearts, we announce the passing of Samuel W. Myers, 66, on May 11, 2019 after ten years of managing his heart failure. He was born to Dale and Rita Myers an 11-18-52. Survived by his loving wife, Loretta; and caring children, Angela and Thomas; his siblings, Cindy, Vernon, Michael, Cathy; and in-laws, the Iacoboni and Wildermuth families; and many nieces and nephews. Retired from AT&T after 39 years. Avid fan of the Buckeyes, loved mowing the lawn and getting the oil changed. Visitation Wednesday from 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. Thanks to Dr. John Fisher and staff at Columbus Cardiology, Dr. Garrie Haas and staff at OSU Ross Heart Failure Clinic, the Ross Heart Hospital sixth floor teams, nurses, nurse practitioners, PCAs and all who helped him during his stay there. Thanks so much to Hospice of Central Ohio who took such great care of him in his final days. Our sincerest gratitude to all. We appreciate all who sent their prayers, love and support to us. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 584 W Broad St., Columbus 43215 or Honor Flight Columbus, PO Box 12036, Columbus 43212. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019