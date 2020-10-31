Coulter, Samuel R.
1950 - 2020
Samuel R. Coulter passed away October 26, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Diana, of 31 years of marriage, and Hillary, his beloved little dog. Also survived by his son Kenneth (Lindsay) Coulter; grandsons Max and Alex; sister Catherine (Dewey) Sayre; brother Daniel Coulter and niece Alyssa (Matt) Ferris. Sam was born May 24, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Joseph and Ruth (Degen) Coulter. A 1968 graduate of Worthington High School, Sam went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University, attended McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, CA and completed the Paralegal Certificate Program at Capital University Law School. He devoted nearly 30 years of service to the Social Security disability program working in disability determination and retired from Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP. Sam was a member of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in his memory. Private cremation services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share memories or extend condolences.