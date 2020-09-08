Rizzo, Samuel
1944 - 2020
Samuel "Sam" Rizzo, 76, of Westerville, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Please go to www.HillFuneral.com
for complete obituary and to share remembrances. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 and reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 2pm Sunday, September 13, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. Masks are required. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Family will receive friends 2-4PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Service will be live streamed by St Paul Catholic Church.