Hall, Samuel T.
1979 - 2019
Samuel T. Hall, 40, of Ashville, OH, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born on March 23, 1979 in Circleville, OH. He was a Teays Valley graduate Class of 1998 and was an owner/partner of Sam's Excavating. Sam was a true family man loving his wife and watching their children grow. He was also a passionate businessman growing his business along with his business partner Will, from the ground up with hard work and dedication. Sam was very generous and giving to many causes. He is survived by wife of 13 years, Katie Meredith (Mowery) Hall; children, Zoie and Gaige; parents, Cindy L. (McManus) and Terry Worrix; brothers, Jammie (Lori) Hall and Hayden Worrix, all of Ashville; mother-in-law, Ann Ford of Kingston; business partner and best friend, Will (Brooke) Cline of Stoutsville; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; a number of friends and business associates. There will be a Private Family Gathering at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam's memory to: Teays Valley Educational Foundation with note for Ag. Dept., P.O. Box 146, Ashville, OH 43103 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019