Samuel W. "Bill" Barber Sr.


1941 - 2020
Samuel W. "Bill" Barber Sr. Obituary
Barber, Sr., Samuel W. "Bill"
1941 - 2020
Samuel W. "Bill" Barber, Jr., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 under the loving care of Kobacker House. He joins his beautiful wife of 57 years, Barbara S. Barber, who passed away on January 11 of this year. He is survived by his daughters, Patti Barber and Teri (Jeff) Manter; and grandchildren, Vincent and Kasie Manter; sister, Judith Kindred; brother, Warren (Julie) Barber; his four nieces along with their families. Bill retired from Western Electric after 32 years of dedicated service as a Mold Press Operator. Bill's cremation services are being privately held under the direction of SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Please consider a memorial contribution to the , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Messages of support may be sent by visiting www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020
