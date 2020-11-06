Burnley, Jr, Samuel Wm.
1919 - 2020
Samuel Wm. Burnley, Jr., 101, passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1919 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Louise and Samuel Wm. Burnley, Sr. Samuel was preceded in death by his parents,; wife of 69 years, Janette, daughter Sharron Granlund, grandchildren Tina Gorkhali and Elizabeth Ann Smith, son-in-law Richard Rosol and siblings Archibald and Thomas Burnley. Samuel will be missed by his daughters, JoAnn McCleese-Rosol, Marie (Charles) Smith, and Debra (R. Jerry) Doherty; grandchildren, Jason Granlund, Chad (Kathleen) Granlund, Kara (Adam) Anderson, Theresa McCleese-Bourdeau, C. Denman (Alisha) Smith, Rachel (Damian) Gonzalez, Rita Doherty, John Doherty, and Jake Doherty; 11 great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Louise Helton of California. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4456 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43230. To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com
. He will be greatly missed by many, but remember, Sam-I-Am is A-OK!