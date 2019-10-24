Home

Sandra A. Adkins, age 62. It is with great sorrow to announce that Sandra Alene (Green) Adkins was called home to be with our Lord on October 7, 2019. She worked as a nurse aid until she was promoted to Director of Scheduling. Alene's passion was caring for others. She had a stroke while working and was unable to return to work. She worked very hard to overcome her handicap, to maintain her home and care for her 2 cats, Tigger and Snowflake. Alene is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy (Myers) Green. Alene is survived by her son, Jason Adkins; 3 grandchildren, Faith, Elizabeth and Jason, Jr.; her father, Rev. Jim Green; step-mother, Vi Green; sister, Sharon; and brother, Jimmy Green. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Cedar Hill Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Rev. Allen Myers (her uncle) will preside, in honor of his niece: Sandra Alene (Green) Adkins, all are welcome to attend. Alene will be missed more than words can say. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019
