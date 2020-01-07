|
|
Angel, Sandra
1937 - 2020
Sandra C. Angel, age 82, passed away at home on January 6, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1937 to the late James and Virginia McEneany in Columbus, Ohio. She was a huge OSU fan; she never missed her grandchildren's sports games. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sharon Sigman and her son Darryl Angel. Sandra is survived by her son, Douglas (Roberta) Angel; grandchildren, Matthew (Amber Adelsberger) Angel, Meggie Angel, Dustina (Richard) Morris; great-grandchildren, Erica Morris, Craig Triplett, Tylor Morris, Peyton Angel, and Bryson Angel; and great-great granddaughter, Allison Morris. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Friends may call at the O.R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 South High Street on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5-8 pm. Funeral Service will be Friday at 1 pm. Interment Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020