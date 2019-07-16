|
|
Ayres, Sandra
1934 - 2019
Sandra (Sandy) Lou Ayres (Philblad), age 84 passed away July 12, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Alan L. Ayres. Survived by her sons Christopher (Jacquie), Kevin (Anu Gupta), grandchildren Nathaniel and Alison Ayres and many nieces and nephews. Born in Olean, NY, November 7, 1934 to Lula and William Philblad, she loved growing up in her hometown nestled in the Enchanted Mountains with her beloved sister Linda. After completing a degree in Early Childhood Education from Buffalo State University in 1956, she moved to Syracuse, NY for her first teaching position where she met the love of her life, Alan. They were married July 12, 1958 and would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on the day she passed. After moving to Columbus, OH in 1977, she enrolled at The Ohio State University for additional classes in order to continue her life long love of teaching and held positions as teacher and director of the preschool programs at Calvary Lutheran Church and Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. She served her community proudly through volunteer activities with Action for Children and Reynoldsburg High School Choir and Band Boosters. Sandy volunteered for many church functions with the Women's Circle and was honored with lifetime membership in the United Methodist Women. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Sandy was also an avid lover of animals, especially rescues. Friends and loved ones may visit with her family at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, OH at 10:00 am until noon, Saturday, August 3rd. A memorial service will be held at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Children (www.actionforchildren.org) and Licking County Humane Society (lchspets.org). Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019