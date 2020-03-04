|
|
Bauchmoyer, Sandra
Dr. Sandra L. Bauchmoyer, 73, Pittsburg, KS, Sunday, February 16, 2020, Tulsa, OK. Born February 18, 1946, Basil, OH, Elmer T "Bud" (Virginia A "Ginnie" Doomy). Predeceased by brother Robert W "Billy". Survived by Aunt Carol Doomy; cousins, Karen (Micah) Zapata, Chuck Doomy, Christina Roberts, Bud (Mary) Hughes; dear friends, Karren Drysdale, Becky Browne, Mickey Cross, Sue Leland, Sharon Drysdale, Kelly Dodd; and her beloved fur baby, Lucy. A Celebration of Life service Saturday, March 21, 2020 at The Trinity United Church-Christ, 105 N. High St, Baltimore, OH 43105. Reverend Jill Dunlap officiating. Service will begin at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's name to Southeast KS Humane Society, 485 E 560th Ave, Pittsburg, KS 66762; Golden Paws Animal Rescue, 2300 N. Main St, Joplin, MO 64801.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020