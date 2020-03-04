Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
The First United Methodist Church
415 N. Pine St
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Bauchmoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Bauchmoyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Bauchmoyer Obituary
Bauchmoyer, Sandra
Dr. Sandra L. Bauchmoyer, 73, Pittsburg, KS, Sunday, February 16, 2020, Tulsa, OK. Born February 18, 1946, Basil, OH, Elmer T "Bud" (Virginia A "Ginnie" Doomy). Predeceased by brother Robert W "Billy". Survived by Aunt Carol Doomy; cousins, Karen (Micah) Zapata, Chuck Doomy, Christina Roberts, Bud (Mary) Hughes; dear friends, Karren Drysdale, Becky Browne, Mickey Cross, Sue Leland, Sharon Drysdale, Kelly Dodd; and her beloved fur baby, Lucy. A Celebration of Life service Saturday, March 21, 2020 at The Trinity United Church-Christ, 105 N. High St, Baltimore, OH 43105. Reverend Jill Dunlap officiating. Service will begin at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's name to Southeast KS Humane Society, 485 E 560th Ave, Pittsburg, KS 66762; Golden Paws Animal Rescue, 2300 N. Main St, Joplin, MO 64801.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -