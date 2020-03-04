|
|
Brown-Garrison, Sandra
1955 - 2020
Sandra Martin Brown-Garrison, age 64. Sunrise July 13, 1955 and Sunset February 25, 2020. Visitation 2PM and Memorial Service 3PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BROWN-GARRISON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020