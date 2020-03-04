Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Brown-Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Brown-Garrison


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Brown-Garrison Obituary
Brown-Garrison, Sandra
1955 - 2020
Sandra Martin Brown-Garrison, age 64. Sunrise July 13, 1955 and Sunset February 25, 2020. Visitation 2PM and Memorial Service 3PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BROWN-GARRISON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -