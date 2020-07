Or Copy this URL to Share

Canty, Sandra

Sandra Canty, 69, of Columbus, Oh., passed away Saturday evening, July 11, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. Sandra was survived by her children, Johnnica, Tommy and Roberto. Preceded in death by her parents Pauline Cooper and Thomas Mixon. Private ceremony for family and close friend at Caliman's Funeral Service, 3700 Refugee Rd., Columbus, Oh 43232, Friday, July 17, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store