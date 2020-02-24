The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
1951 - 2020
Sandra Coleman Obituary
Coleman, Sandra
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Coleman, 68, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born October 5, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Raymond and Ruby Sturgeon. She was a 1969 graduate of Marion Franklin H.S. Sandy loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked to go antiquing, putting together puzzles, and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Joshua Douglas Coleman. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Doug Coleman; daughter, Erica Eyada; son, Joseph (Ana) Coleman; grandchildren, Dominic, Braxtan, and Julian; several brothers and sisters; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020
