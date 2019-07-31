|
|
Comeans, Sandra
1950 - 2019
Sandra Louise "Sandy" (Buehl) Comeans, age 68. Loving wife, mom, aunt and grandmother went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019 due to ischemic complications of diabetes. Preceded in death by father William R. "Bill" Buehl, mother Mary Louise (Campbell) Buehl and grandchildren, Phoenix Seibold and Spencer Comeans. Sandy and family were brought up in faith at the Southwestern Church of Christ, Grove City, OH, having also attended The Church Next Door, Hilliard, OH. A long-time folk inspired artist, Sandy's light continues to shine through her craftwork and local award-winning art pieces. Sandy is survived by devoted husband of 46 years, Robin Lee Comeans; daughter, Michelle (Ross) Seibold; son, Scott (Kim) Comeans; grandchildren, Tyler Comeans, Bishop Jenkins, Piper Jenkins, Sullivan Comeans; brother, Victor (Mary) Buehl; sister, Annette (Buehl) Maddox; cousins, Barbara Craig and Darlene Campbell; sisters-in-law, Gisele Comeans and Nancy (Comeans) Justus. She is also survived by numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, friends and neighbors. A gathering will take place from 10-10:30 AM with a memorial service being held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 all at the chapel of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Robin Weier officiating. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019